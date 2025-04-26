Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara Tendulkar shared a series of pictures along with an announcement of her association with a Mumbai franchise in a cricket league, which she bought earlier this month.

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar, who is quite active on social media, has again made headlines, but this time not for her outings and vacations with family and friends or her alleged affair with cricketer Shubman Gill, but for her future endeavour. A couple of days after her father's 52nd birthday, Sara Tendulkar announced her association with a Mumbai franchise as an owner. Along with the announcement, Sara also shared a series of pictures on her Instagram, unveiling the team's new jersey.

Sara has become the owner of the Mumbai franchise for the much-awaited second season of the Global e-cricket Premier League (GEPL). On Friday, Sara on her Instagram wrote, ''Cricket has always been more than just a sport in our home, it’s been a way of life. Over the years, I’ve quietly carried that love with me… And today, I’m beyond proud and excited to announce my association with the Mumbai Grizzlies as an owner. It’s a new role, a new chapter, but the same love for the game. Let’s make this journey unforgettable.''

See the post:

Sara bought the Mumbai franchise in GEPL earlier this month and now she announced the team's name and unveiled its jersey. Her presence in the digital version of the game is expected to increase engagement, viewership and attract younger audience.

More deets about GEPL

Launched in 2024, the Global e-Cricket Premier League is a competitive digital cricket tournament where players compete on Real Cricket 24, one of the most popular cricket games online. The prize pool of GEPL is Rs 3,05,00,000.