Punjab Kings (PBKS), which are set to lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Stadium, have finally found a replacement for Lockie Ferguson. He was ruled out of the remainder of the IPL due to a hamstring injury. Lockie Ferguson has been replaced by his fellow Kiwi pacer Kyle Jamieson, who has been signed for Rs 2 crore.

Lockie Ferguson, in the 49 IPL matches so far, has taken 51 wickets, with an average of 30 and an economy of 8.97. Before PBKS, he has also been associated with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

On the other hand, Kyle Jamieson was first picked up in the IPL Auction in 2021 by RCB and was signed for a whopping Rs 15 crore. He has taken 9 wickets in 9 matches so far in IPL with an average of 29.89.

PBKS' upcoming matches in IPL 2025

After nearly 10 days of the halt of the IPL 2025, the BCCI has revised the venues of many games, which mainly include matches of PBKS. All of the upcoming PBKS league matches will now be played at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Stadium.

Their next fixture is against the Rajasthan Royals on May 18. After this, the Shreyas Iyer-led side will lock horns against Delhi Capitals (DC) on May 24 and against Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 26.

Punjab Kings is currently standing at the third spot in the Points Table with seven victories and three defeats in 11 matches. They are in the 3rd position with 15 points because one of their games against KKR was washed away due to rain.