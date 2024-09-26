Twitter
Punjab Kings part ways with Trevor Bayliss, Sanjay Bangar ahead of IPL 2025

The management has opted for a complete overhaul as they continue to strive for their first IPL trophy in 17 years.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 05:20 PM IST

Punjab Kings part ways with Trevor Bayliss, Sanjay Bangar ahead of IPL 2025
Trevor Bayliss (L), Sanjay Bangar
The Punjab Kings have reportedly made significant changes to their coaching staff ahead of the IPL 2025 season. The franchise has decided to part ways with head coach Trevor Bayliss and head of cricket development Sanjay Bangar. This decision comes after the recent appointment of Ricky Ponting as the new head coach.

Bayliss was unable to lead the team to the playoffs during his two-year tenure with the Punjab Kings, finishing in 8th place in 2023 and 9th place in the 2024 edition. The management has opted for a complete overhaul as they continue to strive for their first IPL trophy in 17 years.

The decision to remove Bayliss and Bangar from their positions was made during a board meeting, as reported by ESPNCricinfo. Bangar's dismissal came as a surprise, considering he had only joined the team as head of cricket development in December of the previous year.

Bangar previously served as head coach of the Punjab Kings in 2014 before moving on to the Indian national team setup. He was later promoted to head coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore after working as a batting consultant in 2023.

In contrast, Bayliss took over as head coach of the Punjab Kings in 2023, succeeding Anil Kumble. Despite numerous changes to the coaching staff and squad, the franchise has struggled to achieve success on the field in recent years.

Meanwhile, Captain Shikhar Dhawan has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, leaving the franchise in search of a new leader for the upcoming 2025 season. In 2024, English all-rounder Sam Curran took on the role of stand-in skipper when Dhawan was sidelined due to injuries. However, it is anticipated that Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be looking to appoint an Indian captain for the team in 2025.

Jitesh Sharma has emerged as one of the top contenders for the captaincy position, having previously served as the vice-captain to Shikhar in early 2024. Despite this, it came as a surprise when Curran was chosen to lead the team in Dhawan's absence. 

Also read| 'Was dating an actress, told her let's not...': Yuvraj Singh reveals shocking tale from 2007 Australia tour

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
