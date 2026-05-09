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Punjab Kings management to discuss BCCI’s latest rules with squad after Arshdeep Singh social media chatter

Punjab Kings are reportedly set to brief their players on newly introduced Board of Control for Cricket in India regulations, with discussions likely to include social media conduct. Arshdeep Singh’s recent online content is expected to be part of the internal conversation.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 09, 2026, 08:17 PM IST

Punjab Kings management to discuss BCCI’s latest rules with squad after Arshdeep Singh social media chatter
Courtesy: X/@PunjabKingsIPL
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Punjab Kings plan to sit down with their players and support staff to go over the latest rules from the BCCI for IPL 2026, according to a report from Cricbuzz. This isn’t just a routine chat—it comes at a time when social media is buzzing, and the BCCI wants teams to pay closer attention to what players share online. Take Arshdeep Singh, for example. He’s built a massive following with his casual behind-the-scenes clips and reels—he’s got more than six million followers on Instagram alone. Cricket fans really love his content, but now things are changing.

While Punjab Kings haven’t told Arshdeep to stop with his reels and vlogs, the players will hear about the new BCCI guidelines and are expected to stick to them. The franchise looks set to have this meeting right after their training session at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. Players and staff will probably be asked to sign documents confirming they’ve understood and will comply with the new BCCI rules.

The BCCI didn’t just focus on social media in their latest advisory. They rolled out updates on hotel access, interacting with guests, rules around accreditation, plus clear dos and don’ts around smoking and vaping—really, it covers almost every aspect of player conduct.

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Every IPL team must brief its players within 48 hours of getting these instructions, and Punjab Kings don’t want to waste any time. They’re planning to get it done straight away so everyone is on the same page before the action continues.

"The BCCI holds the Team Manager and/or the authorised person from the Franchise jointly and severally responsible for ensuring full compliance with the directives. Convene a mandatory team briefing within 48 hours of receipt of this Advisory to communicate its contents to all players and support staff and obtain a written acknowledgement from each player and support staff member confirming receipt and understanding of the directives,” as reported by Cricbuzz.

There’s a shift happening with team- and player-related content too. Going forward, most of the videos and photos from inside the camp will probably appear only on the franchise’s official social media channels. For fans, that means less behind-the-scenes access from individual players, but maybe more polished, coordinated content overall. The rules are tighter this season, and everyone in the team setup will have to adjust.

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