Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia vouches for longer IPL with two halves every year

Ness Wadia

Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia feels that IPL should now be held in two separate halves with a significant increase in a number of matches after the BCCI made a 'killing' at the media rights auction with a USD 6.2 billion deal.

BCCI spreading the media rights into four bundles helped the wealthiest cricketing board amass Rs 48390 crore from the e-auction, nearly three times more than the previous cycle.

Over the next five years, there is a possibility that the IPL could have as many as 94 games. BCCI secretary Jay Shah has already said that the tournament will have a dedicated two and a half months in the following ICC's FTP calendar.

Speaking to PTI, Wadia congratulated Shah and Co for delivering on an innovative media rights strategy but hoped the IPL gets what is long overdue: "more home games and a bigger season".

"IPL has taken cricket to the global level. The IPL has provided the spark cricket needed and made it a global sport. It will get even bigger, Having said that seven matches at home, it is way too less. It should be a minimum of 14. I really see a much longer season which is long overdue."

"If you can't have a long season of four months why not look at two seasons, one in India and one in a different country every year. Indians are everywhere around the world. There is huge potential for having many more games," said Wadia.

Asked why the home games need to be doubled, he said: "It is a logical reason. How much are seven matches at home? Too few in my opinion. There has to be a bigger window. In per match value, the IPL is bigger than EPL now and look at the number of games each team plays there"