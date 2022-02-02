Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for PUN vs MUM in PKL 2022

Match 89 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 on Wednesday will see Puneri Paltan take on U Mumba in Bengaluru. The two sides head into this fixture on the back of contrasting results in their respective previous matches.

The Pune side is placed 11th with 37 points from 14 matches. They have seven wins and losses each, meanwhile, U Mumba are placed fifth with 42 points from an identical number of games as their opponents. They have registered five wins and draws each while losing four matches.

PUN vs MUM Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba match today.

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba: Predicted Lineups

Puneri Paltan: Mohit Goyat, Nitin Tomar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Karamvir, Sombir, Aslam Inamdar.

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar, Ajeet, Harendra Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Shivam Anil, Ajinkya Kapre.

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba: My Dream11 Team

Abinesh Nadarajan, Sombir, Karamvir, Ajeet, Aslam Inamdar (C), Abhishek Singh (VC), Nitin Tomar.

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba: Match details

The match will be played on February 02, 2021, Wednesday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.