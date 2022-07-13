Pull shot for six from Rohit Sharma hits young girl in crowd, England send their physios to help

India vs England 1st ODI

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma slammed a lovely six early in his innings off David Willey. However, his brilliant shot hit a little girl at the Kennington Oval ground in London. During the fifth over of the match, David Wiley delivered a ball to Rohit Sharma which connected the middle of the bat and flew towards the crowd position towards fine leg.

The only unfortunate event in that shot was that the ball went on to hit a small girl in the crowd. Immediately after six was signaled, the camera panned towards the crowd, where a man was seen consoling a little girl in his arms and rubbing her back, probably due to the impact of the ball hitting her.

The doctor of the England team and physios went on into the stands to look over. With nothing serious, the game resumed within a couple of minutes.

Earlier in the match, India won the toss and opted to bowl first. Their bowlers proved the decision right, as they bowled England out for a paltry 110 runs. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah ran through the England batting attack. He picked six wickets in 7.2 overs conceding nineteen runs at an economy rate of 2.6. Bumrah broke the back of the England team, who couldn’t recover from his initial spell.

Rohit and his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan went on to add a fifty-plus partnership to give India a win in their chase of 111.