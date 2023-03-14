Pujara's hilarious reply to Ashwin's 'main job chhod doon' tweet goes viral

Source: Twitter

Cheteswar Pujara came up with a witty reply to his teammate, Ravichandran Ashwin’s tweet, who earlier posted a photo of a very rare event where the 35-year-old batter can be seen in a leg break bowling action. It was because the Indian captain Rohit Sharma decided to hand over the ball to Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill on the fifth day of the final Test.



Ashwin tweeted a photo of Pujara from the fourth Test against Australia with a caption that created a funny thread on Twitter. The caption says “Main kya karu? Job chhod du?” A famous meme template from comedian Abhishek Upmanyu.

Nahi. This was just to say thank you for going 1 down in Nagpur https://t.co/VbE92u6SXz — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) March 13, 2023

Cheteshwar Pujara who doesn't seem to be a very outgoing character in the field gave a funny reply, Pujara quoted Ashwin’s Tweet and wrote “Nahi. This was just to say thank you for going 1 down in Nagpur”. The Saurashtra batter was talking about the first test where Ashwin was sent 1 down, the position where usually Pujara plays in Test cricket The reply gave Indian fans a reason to join the funny banter between the two. A user replied “Epic!! You negotiated Ash’s carrom ball with finesse Cheteshwar”. “Another user wrote," I love the way he is bowling. let’s give him chance”

Ashwin later responded to India Test batter saying: “Your intent is appreciated but wonder how this is a payback”,

to which Pujara replied, saying: “Giving you enough rest so that you can go 1 down again if needed in the future”.

Giving you enough rest so that you can go 1 down again if needed in the future https://t.co/E8lt2GOAxJ — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) March 13, 2023



It will be interesting to see how long this joke continues between the two as netizens are surely loving this after the victory over Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.