Will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli be included in India's squad for the upcoming Test series against England? It is a question that would have seemed unthinkable just a couple of years ago in Indian cricket. Both Rohit and Kohli are considered stalwarts of Indian cricket, so it is both sad and surprising to see their places in the squad not yet confirmed. However, this is the nature of cricket.

Both veterans have struggled in Test cricket in recent series, failing to meet expectations despite being given numerous opportunities. The situation became so dire that Rohit even had to remove himself from the playing XI in the final Test against Australia.

While Kohli and Rohit have performed well in the IPL, it remains uncertain whether these performances will be enough to secure their spots in the India squad for the England tour. Perhaps they will make the cut, but there has been no official confirmation as of yet. Even India coach Gautam Gambhir has kept fans guessing by refusing to confirm the players' places in the squad for the England Tests.

“The job of the coach is not selection, it is the job of the selectors to select. The public should know, that the selectors select, and the coach, only from that squad, selects 11 players to play the match,” Gambhir said while speaking on the ABP News Summit.

“So, this perception that the coach is the selector is not true. Neither was the coach before me a selector nor am I a selector. Five selectors are selected when they come here. If you had called them, they would have given you a better answer to this question,” he added.

While the Test future of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli remains uncertain, there is no doubt about their place in the ODI side. Both players have expressed their commitment to continue playing until the 2027 ODI World Cup. Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that their performance will not be an issue as long as they continue to deliver on the field.

“Till the time they are performing, they are absolutely, they should be part of it. When you start, and when you finish, that is your individual decision. Neither is there a coach, nor is there a chairman, nor is there a selector,” said Gambhir.

“You keep performing; whether you are 40 or 45, keep playing till 40; no one has stopped you. 2027 World Cup is their decision, their performance is more important than that. You can only select their performance in the team. You saw the Champions Trophy, how they performed, what can I tell you, the world has seen it, the country has seen, how they have performed,” he added.

The Indian team for the England tour will be chosen in two weeks, according to BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia. India A players, who are already in a pool, will leave on May 25 for three four-day matches before the Test series beginning on June 20.

