'PUBG has encroached my bed literally': Sakshi reveals MS Dhoni's video game obsession

When one says video games are addicting, it is true and the Indian players are not far behind. Often seeing engaging in mobile online games at the airport lounge, the cricketers make sure to be part of a game on or off the field.

This surely has even got former India captain MS Dhoni's wife talking. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper has been time and again spotted playing PUBG in the past.

His wife Sakshi has gone on to spill beans and revealed that Dhoni has started sleep talking with PUBG. In a recent conversation with CSK, Sakshi admitted that her husband does it to keep his ever-active mind diverted.

"You know, Mahi's got a thinking brain, it doesn't rest. So I think when he plays video games like Call of Duty or be it PUBG or whatever, I think it just helps him divert his mind that's it and which is a good thing," Sakshi said.

Sakshi added that PUBG has now encroached the bedroom and Dhoni sleep-talks about it. "I mean, I don't really get irritated that it's got to the bedroom and that nowadays PUBG has encroached my bed literally. At times I feel like he's talking to me and then he's on the headphones and talking to all the people that are playing. Then he's sleep-talking also about PUBG nowadays!" she added further.

As far as cricket is concerned, Dhoni will be seen leading CSK again in the remaining IPL 2021 games. The cash-rich tournament was suspended earlier this year after some games due to the rise of COVID-19 cases among players.

The Chennai franchise has been in good form this year and will look to progress to the playoffs. The remainder of the season would be played in UAE, a place CSK does not have good memories of.