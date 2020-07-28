PUBG ban: Throwback to when Sakshi Dhoni revealed MS Dhoni sleep talking about PUBG

Player Unknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) is easily one of the most played mobile games India but recent reports suggest that the popular mobile game might be banned in India.

India has now banned 47 Chinese apps which were clones of the 59 Chinese apps that were banned in June. These include Tik Tok Lite and Cam Scanner Advance. The order was issued on Friday.

This news might come as a piece of a very sad update for a number of Team India cricketers like MS Dhoni, Yuvzendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, KL Rahul, etc who are avid players of the game.

Earlier in the year, former Team India skipper MS Dhoni wife, Sakshi Dhoni, had revealed how the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman is addicted to the uber-popular game and even mumbles about it during his sleep.

"He has got a thinking brain, it does not rest. When he plays video games, it helps him divert his mind, which is a good thing. Nowadays PUBG has encroached my bed. Mahi is sleep talking about PUBG these days," Sakshi had reveled.

The development comes amid an apprehensive political climate between the two countries, as India tightens rules for Chinese companies to invest in India.

Last week, India had amended the General Financial Rules, 2017, making it difficult for Chinese companies to be a part of the Indian public procurement.

The order said, "Any bidder from countries sharing a land border with India will be eligible to bid in any procurement whether of goods, services (including consultancy services and non-consultancy services) or works (including turnkey projects) only if the bidder is registered with the Competent Authority."

Since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August last year, MSD hasn't featured for the Men In Blue.

With the IPL 2020 now set for a mid-September start, fans can finally hope to see the 39-year-old back in action with his Chennai Super Kings side.