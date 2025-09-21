Add DNA as a Preferred Source
'Psychiatrist bhi raato raat...': Ex-PCB chief trolls Pakistan team ahead of IND vs PAK Super 4 clash, Asia Cup 2025

In a spicy prelude to the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash, former PCB chief Najam Sethi took a sharp dig at the Pakistan cricket team. Commenting on the team’s recent move to hire a psychiatrist, Sethi quipped, ‘Psychiatrist Bhi Raato Raat…’, implying that mental coaching alone won’t fix their issues.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 04:58 PM IST

India and Pakistan are gearing up to face off once more in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2025 this Sunday in Dubai, following a contentious Group Stage match. The earlier encounter ended in controversy when Suryakumar Yadav and his teammates declined to shake hands with Team Pakistan, even though India triumphed by a significant margin of seven wickets. To support the players' mental well-being, the Pakistan Cricket Board has brought in Dr. Raheel Karim as a motivational speaker for the upcoming match.

Former PCB chairman Najam Sethi voiced his concerns regarding the board's decision to include Karim. He noted that since psychologists are not commonly accepted in their culture, the players might be resistant to his presence.

"I tried for it [Having a psychiatrist] during my tenure. But, players here don't really accept such things, because in our culture therapy is often misunderstood. Going to a psychiatrist is considered a sign of weakness or even madness, which creates stigma," Sethi told Samaa TV.

"Mental health, however, is a broader concept. Unfortunately, here it is only reduced to: 'Are you crazy or not?' But the most interesting factor here is, many of these experts are foreign-qualified. They communicate in English which isn't the language of our boys. They are required to be told in Urdu or Pashto," he added.

Sethi mentioned that players hail from diverse ethnicities and backgrounds, which can pose challenges for the psychologist.

"Their backgrounds, their class, and the lack of proper education is another issue. Psychiatrist bhi raato raat unko kuch nahi seekha sakta (A psychiatrist can't help them overnight)," Sethi said.

Who is Dr. Raheel Karim?

Dr. Raheel Karim, originally from Pakistan, completed his postgraduate training in Psychiatry at King Edward Medical College in England and began his practice in Britain in 1984. He has also held positions as a Consultant Psychiatrist and Associate Professor at various colleges in Pakistan. Dr. Karim possesses specialized training and expertise in diagnosing and treating mental disorders.

This isn't the first time Dr. Karim has collaborated with PCB. Earlier in 2023, he engaged with Pakistan's women’s cricket team, conducting a session focused on anxiety management and enhancing human performance.

