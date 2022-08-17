Search icon
IPL vs PSL in 2025? Cash-rich tournaments to clash after ICC announces new FTP

PCB hosts PSL in the months of February, and March, and will have to make changes as Champions Trophy is scheduled to take place around the same time.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 10:31 PM IST

IPL vs PSL in 2025

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the Men's Future Tours Programme (FTP) 2023-27 which confirmed the international calendar for all Full Members across all three formats of the game.

READ | ICC announces men's FTP for 2023-27, India to play 27 ODIs before 2023 ODI World Cup

And if everything goes according to the schedule, then there will be a clash between the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the year 2025. 

After the FTP was announced, it can be seen that Pakistan would not be having a proper window to host their T20 tournament as they are also slated to host the Champions Trophy in the same year.

As PCB mostly host the tournament in the months of February and March, the side will have to make changes with the Champions Trophy scheduled to take place in early 2025. 

The next earliest date the Pakistan board can shift their tournament to would be March and April. However, it is the month when the IPL is mostly held and this could see in a clash of league tournaments.

If Pakistan does plan to go ahead with their tournament, it is likely they could suffer as most attention would normally remain on the IPL.

PCB would also not be able to host their tournament later in the year as well considering their international schedule and the other T20 leagues that would be happening all over the world.

This could force Pakistan to organize the tournament in the same window of March and April in 2025.

While talking about 2025, the two tournaments were even going to clash in 2022. However, Pakistan later decided to host it in the months of January and February to avoid any confrontation.

ICC announces men's FTP for 2023-27:

India will be playing 27 ODI matches before the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. The Men in Blue will play 5 match Test series against England and Australia in the cycle. India will be playing 44 Tests, 63 ODI and 76 T20I from Aug 18, 2022, to February 2027.

The first-ever women's FTP was announced on Tuesday, which will see over 300 matches played during the 2022-25 period.

