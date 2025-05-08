The T20 league, boasting six franchises and a lineup of international players, is currently underway in Rawalpindi with the final matches set to take place in Lahore on May 18.

Concerned by the recent military strikes in Pakistan, the country's Cricket Board has convened an emergency meeting to deliberate on the future of the ongoing Pakistan Super League. The T20 league, boasting six franchises and a lineup of international players, is currently underway in Rawalpindi with the final matches set to take place in Lahore on May 18.

A credible source within the Board has indicated that the PCB will be seeking guidance from the government regarding the continuation of the league. Further discussions on this matter are scheduled to take place later today.

“The meeting will review the situation because of the number of drone attacks by India since Wednesday especially in the Punjab province," the source told PTI.

“A PSL match in Rawalpindi was cancelled following a drone attack, leaving foreign players in deep shock. The match was tonight. Many are now seeking to leave the country as soon as possible. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will decide after consulting with the government," a former Pakistan cricketer told IANS.

PSL CEO Salman Naseer recently convened with overseas players in Rawalpindi to provide reassurance amidst current circumstances. He emphasized that the PCB is diligently monitoring the situation, alleviating any concerns they may have.

Noteworthy international players such as David Warner (Karachi Kings), Jason Holder (Islamabad United), and Rassie van der Dussen (Islamabad United) have committed to participating in the league, showcasing the high caliber of talent set to grace the tournament.

“Naturally the current scenario may have come under discussion.The players have been given a heavy security blanket by the Pakistan Army," PCB spokesperson Amir Mir said.

“There have been surgical strikes on both sides of the border but we don’t expect that to affect the PSL. But if, God forbid, things do escalate, we will sit together to decide our next step," he added.

Following successful missile attacks on nine locations in Pakistan aimed at dismantling terror infrastructure, India announced on Thursday that it had thwarted attempts by the Pakistani military to target several military installations in Northern and Western India using drones and missiles.

Additionally, Indian defense forces successfully neutralized a Pakistani air defense system in Lahore, as confirmed by officials on Thursday.

