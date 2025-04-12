In a recent press conference, Pakistan skipper and PSL's Multan Sultans' captain Mohammad Rizwan finally broken his silence over his English speaking for which he often gets trolled on social media.

Pakistan's star player, Mohammad Rizwan, often makes headlines for his unique English speaking skills, for which he also faces criticism on social media. Be it his post-match chat with the announcer or his dressing room meetings with teammates, Rizwan is trolled for his style of speaking English. After becoming the captain of the Pakistan international team, Rizwan gets more opportunities to speak out in front of the camera. Talking about the same, Rizwan recently revealed that he isn't ashamed of it at all.

I say from my heart, says Rizwan

While speaking at the press conference, Rizwan said, ''I don’t care about social media trolling. I am proud of one thing and that is whatever I say, I say from my heart. I don’t know English. The only regret is that I did not get enough education but I am not even one percent ashamed that I can’t speak English despite being the captain of the Pakistan cricket team.''

''The demand from me is cricket, not English. There is a regret that I did not complete my education, which is why I struggle in speaking English. Pakistan is not demanding English from me if that is the case, I will leave cricket to become a professor but I do not have that much time,'' he added.

Rizwan in PSL

In the 10 years of PSL history, Mohammad Rizwan is the most successful captain. He is currently leading the Multan Sultans in PSL, and the team has won 32 games out of 48 under his leadership. He began his PSL career with Lahore Qalandars in 2016. After two years, he played for Karachi Kings from 2018 to 2020 before ultimately joining Multan Sultans as skipper in PSL 2021.