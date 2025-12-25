PSL follows IPL blueprint: PCB confirms expansion to 8 teams with 12 global bidders in race, auction date revealed

The Pakistan Super League is set to expand to eight teams as the PCB confirms 12 bidders from five countries for two new franchises. Drawing comparisons with the IPL’s expansion model, the move highlights PSL’s growth ambitions, rising global interest and evolving franchise-based ecosystem.

Big changes are coming to Pakistan’s top T20 cricket league. The Pakistan Cricket Board just made it official: the Pakistan Super League is expanding from six teams to eight, starting with the 2026 season. They’re clearly taking a page from the IPL’s playbook, hoping the bigger format brings in more cash, more fans, and a bigger role on the global stage.

This news dropped right after the PCB wrapped up a bidding process for two new franchises—and the response was huge. Despite extending the deadline a few times to keep up with all the interest, the board ended up with 12 serious bids from five countries: the US, Australia, Canada, the UAE, and, of course, Pakistan. That’s a pretty impressive international spread.

The rush to buy in picked up steam after PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi led flashy roadshows in London and New York. He wanted to catch the eye of global investors, just like the IPL did when it exploded in value after adding the Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. Among the bidders are some heavy hitters: giant telecom companies, big real estate players, and groups of overseas Pakistani businessmen. This mix of owners isn’t just for show—it helps spread the risk and lock in financial stability for the league long-term.

So, what happens next? The PCB will review all the bids and announce who made the cut for the final round on December 27. Only those who clear the tough technical and financial checks get to move on to the live auction. That final showdown happens January 8, 2026, at Islamabad Convention Centre. Whoever wins not only gets a PSL team—they also get to pick their home city from a shortlist. The options include cricket hotspots like Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, and Hyderabad, plus scenic places like Gilgit and Muzaffarabad.

With two new teams joining, the league’s calendar is shifting, too. To fit all the extra matches, the PSL will now run from March 26 to May 3, 2026—a 39-day window that, for the first time, overlaps with the IPL. It’s a gutsy move, but the PCB is betting that spring-summer timing will attract more international stars and boost the league’s profile.

When PSL 11 kicks off, expect a bigger stage for local players, way more interest from sponsors and TV networks, and a real shot at becoming one of the world’s top T20 leagues. If the auction lives up to the hype, the PSL could finally step out of the IPL’s shadow and prove it’s got the formula for global success.

