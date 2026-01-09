PSL fails to match IPL's grandeur again, new franchises get bid less than combined salary of Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer

Iran Protests: Khamenei's BIG warning to Trump, says, 'Focus on your...'
The Pakistan Super League (PSL) inducted two new teams for the upcoming 2026 edition, taking the total franchise tally to eight.
The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has inducted two new franchises at an event on Thursday, taking the total count to eight teams. OZ Developers named Sialkot as its new franchise, which it won at auction for PKR 1.85 billion, which is roughly USD 6.55 million and INR 58.38 crore. The second new franchise, Hyderabad, was acquired by FKS Group after securing a bid for PKR 1.75 crore, which is approximately USD 6.2 million and INR 55.57.
Soon after the news of the bidding price of the two PSL franchises went viral on social media, netizens began trolling Pakistan's T20 league for failing to stand against the grandeur of the Indian Premier League. Some social media users even compared the bidding price of these two teams with the combined salary of two top IPL players, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer. Yes, you read it right!
Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer took home Rs 27 crore and Rs 26.75 crore for the previous edition of the IPL, which is Rs 53.75 in total. Interestingly, the bidding price for Hyderabad, which in Indian Rupees is 55.57 crore, is almost close to the combined salaries of both Indian players in the IPL.
Rishab Pant + Shreyas Iyer = Rs 53.75CR— Haydos (@GovindIstOdraza) January 8, 2026
Whole PSL team = Rs 56CR
https://t.co/kNGEHjR6ac
Rishabh pant and shreyas iyer ka price 54cr
Psl new team 56cr— Suresh12raj (@suresh12raj) January 9, 2026
Franchise Cricket Alert!— Talk Time India (TTI) (@LeonToledo50256) January 9, 2026
The PSL is expanding! Hyderabad’s franchise bid is in , taking the league to 8 teams!
And over in the IPL, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer’s salaries are almost neck-to-neck — cricket and cash both making headlines! pic.twitter.com/TzKtaHjiR3
Yesterday, 2 New Teams has been added in PSL:— Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) January 9, 2026
Sialkot - 58.38 CR INR
Hyderabad - 55.57 CR INR
Meanwhile, 2 New Teams of IPL in 2021 :
LSG - 7,090 CR INR
GT - 5,625 CR INR
GT & LSG can buy the PSL twice and still have 7,000 crore left in the bank pic.twitter.com/8dYGEsPThz
Not only this, the combined cost of two new PSL franchises is still lower than the bid of the top 9 players at the IPL 2026 Auction. Notably, when IPL added two new teams in 2021, Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), they were sold for Rs 5,625 crore and Rs 7,090 crore, respectively, which is significantly higher than the PSL teams.