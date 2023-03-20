‘PSL Digital viewership is higher than IPL,’ claims PCB chief Najam Sethi

Source: Twitter

India and Pakistan are rivals on all fronts and ever since Pakistan started its own T20 league called Pakistan Super League (PSL), the comparison has grown even higher. There is no doubt that PSL is growing day by day, but it is way behind in achieving what IPL has over the years. Also, as we all know that IPL is the costliest cricket league in the world and PSL is nowhere in the vision, the comparison becomes baseless.



Recently Pakistan Cricket Board(PCB) chief Najam Sethi revealed a digital viewership figure of the PSL and claimed that it is way ahead of IPL. "Over 150 million people watched it digitally. It is not a small thing. At the same stage, IPL’s digital rating was 130 million and PSL's is more than 150 million. So this is a great success for Pakistan", said Sethi after the completion of the Pakistan Super League.

PCB chairman Najam Sethi confirms PSL's digital rating is more than IPL's. Congratulations to Pakistan Super League Ma Shaa Allah #HBLPSL8 #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/2LCwwSZi9d — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) March 19, 2023



A huge crowd turned up in the stadium throughout the tournament which stamps the success of the T20 league. While talking to the press Sethi also mentioned that “such numbers are by no means a small deal”. He also thanked everyone who was a part of the successful eighth edition of the PSL.



PSL final match ended as a roller coaster where Lahore Qalanders defeated Multan Sultan by one run. It all went down to the last ball when Rizwan and Co. needed a boundary from the last ball to chase down a total of 200 but managed to get only a double and lost the match by one run. Lahore skipper Shahin Shah Afridi was awarded player of the match for his all-round performance in the game. He took 4 wickets for 51 runs and scored 44 in just 15 balls.



Meanwhile cricket lovers await more such thrilling actions, as the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is also about to commence from March 31 in its previous home and away format.