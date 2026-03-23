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PSL 2026 under threat: Armed group warns David Warner, Steve Smith to quit Pakistan Super League

A faction of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan has issued a warning against overseas players who will be participating in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Mar 23, 2026, 07:28 PM IST

PSL 2026 under threat: Armed group warns David Warner, Steve Smith to quit Pakistan Super League
PSL 2026 is set to commence on March 26, two days prior to IPL
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The upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seems to be in jeopardy, as overseas players are regularly receiving threats for their participation in the tournament. PSL 2026 is set to feature several high-profile overseas players like David Warner, Steve Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne, Adam Zampa, among others. An armed opposition group in Pakistan, Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) faction Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, issued a statement asking all overseas players participating in the PSL 2026 to avoid travelling to Pakistan, stating their security is not guaranteed, and urged them to withdraw immediately. The group also called PSL a 'cruel mockery' of the suffering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

A statement from the group, signed by spokesperson Asad Mansoor, is circulating on social media, where Jamaat-ul-Ahrar warned foreign athletes against participating in the PSL. The release begins with a subject line, which reads, ''Celebrations have no soul amidst the ruins of a suffering nation.''

''Today, the people of Pakistan, specifically those in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, are enduring unprecedented hardships due to systemic military oppression and state-led violence. While our streets are marked by the funerals of our loved ones and our mothers mourn the disappearance of their sons, the organized spectacle of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) serves as a cruel mockery of our suffering. Hosting such testive displays while entire regions bleed is an act of "rubbing salt into our wounds" that we categorically reject. We wish to convey a clear and urgent message to all participants of the PSL, especially the foreign players: The current internal security and political landscape of the country is volatile and precarious,'' the statement read.

Take a look

Commander of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar warns overseas cricket boards

Speaking to The Sunday Guardian, a commander of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar said, ''We want to advise the relevant cricket boards not to send their players to Pakistan. If something happens to them, it will not be our responsibility. We have already issued our warning.''

He was also asked about his response, if the players ignore the warning, then he added, ''We will do whatever is in our capacity, but we will not let the matches happen. We will do our best to ensure that the tournament is disrupted and the players do not take to the field.''

Meanwhile, David Warner will be seen leading Karachi Kings for the second consecutive season in the PSL. 

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