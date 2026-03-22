PSL 2026 to be played without fans in Lahore, Karachi; Mohsin Naqvi warns players over IPL switch

The PCB has declared that it will attempt to reimburse the eight franchises by providing them with the projected gate revenue from the previously announced locations — Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and Multan.

The PSL 2026 is set to commence just two days prior to the 19th edition of the IPL, and it will take place without spectators, as confirmed by Naqvi on Sunday. This decision was made in light of the ongoing crisis in West Asia. Additionally, the number of venues has been cut down from six to two, with matches now exclusively held in Lahore and Karachi. The opening ceremony has been scrapped, and fans who purchased tickets will be refunded within the next 72 hours.

The tournament will kick off with the opening match featuring Lahore Qalandars against Hyderabad Kingsmen.

In other news, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi, announced on Sunday that he would pursue legal action against international players who are opting out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 at the last moment after being selected as replacement players for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). This statement followed the signing of Sri Lanka's T20I captain, Dasun Shanaka, as a replacement player by the Rajasthan Royals. Shanaka had gone unsold during the IPL auction but was later picked up by Lahore Qalandars for the PSL.

Shanaka is the second player bound for the PSL to choose the IPL instead. Previously, Zimbabwean pacer Blessing Muzarabani was named as a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman by the Kolkata Knight Riders, a three-time IPL champion. Muzarabani was expected to play for Islamabad United in Pakistan's T20 tournament.

Last year, the PCB took legal action against South African pacer Corbin Bosch after he withdrew from his PSL contract at the last minute to join the Mumbai Indians.

On Sunday, Naqvi reiterated that legal measures would be taken against these players. However, he also emphasized that the overlap with the IPL does not negatively impact the PSL, as numerous A-grade international players are confirmed to participate in the 2026 tournament. High-profile names such as Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, and Glenn Maxwell are among those expected to play in PSL 2026.

“As far as international players are concerned. Just look at the players who are coming for this year's PSL. Yes, two to three players have also left. We are planning to take legal on them. But look at the difference in players this year as compared to the previous few years,” Naqvi told reporters.

“There is a regional issue going on, but we have gotten many category A players involved this year. Players who never came to Pakistan have now started to come here for the PSL. It doesn't matter that we are clashing with the IPL, because there are many players worldwide. Despite the IPL, we are getting many international players on board,” he added.

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