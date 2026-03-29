PSL 2026: Shaheen Afridi under fire after allegedly taking visitors to players’ hotel room

Shaheen Afridi has come under heavy criticism after reportedly forcefully escorting visitors to players’ hotel rooms during the Pakistan Super League. The incident sparked a security scare and triggered debate over safety protocols and player conduct at the tournament.

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sikandar Raza are at the center of a storm right now, after getting accused of breaking security rules during the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The talk is that both of them let four people onto the hotel floor where the Lahore Qalandars players were staying—none of those visitors had permission, and that’s a big deal when you’re talking about league security.

Punjab Police didn’t waste time; they fired off a letter to PSL CEO Salman Naseer, pressing for answers. The letter spells it out: Shaheen and Raza “ignored directives” and personally took the visitors to a player’s hotel room Saturday night. Those guests apparently stayed there for three hours. Once this hit social media, it blew up—everyone started talking about what it really means for player safety in PSL.

Digging into how this unfolded, the team’s Liaison Officer reached out to the Pakistan Cricket Board’s security and anti-corruption manager, asking if Raza could have four of his acquaintances visit his room. The request was shot down. Then, team owner Sameen Rana tried to get approval from the league CEO, and got the same answer—no, not happening.

Even with both requests turned down, the players still brought up their guests. The letter says security staff tried to push back, but Shaheen and Raza didn’t budge and escorted the visitors anyway. For the authorities, this isn’t just a little mistake—it’s a clear breach of protocols set up to protect everyone involved with the league.

The police made it official, calling for a thorough review and stressing that PSL needs to take strong action. They’re serious about avoiding anything like this in the future, especially since the league has worked hard to rebuild its reputation for strict security since coming back to Pakistan. We’re talking restricted hotel access, tight controls, and constant vigilance.

This year, security is even tighter. Most games happen in empty stadiums, officially because of energy-saving efforts related to the ongoing West Asia crisis, but nobody misses the underlying concern—keeping players safe is the number one priority.

Despite all the headlines, Qalandars kept their focus on the game. On March 29, they went up against Karachi Kings, still riding high after their big win over Hyderabad Kingsmen in the first match. It just shows, sometimes controversy can’t stop a team’s momentum. But everyone’s waiting to see what happens next—with the investigation underway, these security lapses might change how PSL approaches player safety for good.

Also read| Allah Ghazanfar makes MI debut in IPL 2026; Afghan star once made emotional appeal to India after Pakistan air strikes