The much-anticipated 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will begin on April 11, 2025, and last until May 18, 2025. The T20 event will feature six teams competing for the coveted title in what promises to be an exciting month of cricket.

While past champions like Lahore Qalandars, Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi, and Multan Sultans are eager to return to their heyday, the current champions, Islamabad United, are ready to defend their title. The Quetta Gladiators, who took first place in the fourth edition, are also expected to have a successful resurgence.

Each team will play every other team twice in the league's double round-robin format. Following that, the top four teams advance to the playoffs, where they will face off in the grand final on May 18 in Lahore.

PSL 10 Venues

The tournament will take place in four prominent stadiums across Pakistan:

- Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host 13 matches, including the Eliminators and the Final.

- Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will be the venue for 11 matches, including the Qualifier.

- National Bank Stadium in Karachi will host 5 matches.

- Multan Cricket Stadium will also host 5 matches.

PSL 10 Full Schedule

11 April – Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium - 9 PM

12 April – Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium - 4 PM; Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans, National Bank Stadium, Karachi - 8:30 PM

13 April – Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium - 8:30 PM

14 April – Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium - 8:30 PM

15 April – Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Stadium, Karachi - 8:30 PM

16 April – Islamabad United v Multan Sultans, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium - 8:30 PM

18 April – Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators, National Bank Stadium, Karachi - 8:30 PM

19 April – Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium - 8:30 PM

20 April – Karachi Kings v Islamabad United, National Bank Stadium, Karachi - 8:30 PM

21 April – Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi, National Bank Stadium, Karachi - 8:30 PM

22 April – Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars, Multan Cricket Stadium - 8:30 PM

23 April – Multan Sultans v Islamabad United, Multan Cricket Stadium - 8:30 PM

24 April – Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - 8:30 PM

25 April – Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - 8:30 PM

26 April – Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - 8:30 PM

27 April – Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - 8:30 PM

29 April – Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - 8:30 PM

30 April – Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - 8:30 PM

1 May – Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings, Multan Cricket Stadium - 4:00 PM; Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - 8:30 PM

2 May – Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - 8:30 PM

3 May – Quetta Gladiators v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - 8:30 PM

4 May – Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - 8:30 PM

5 May – Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Cricket Stadium - 8:30 PM

7 May – Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium - 8:30 PM

8 May – Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium - 8:30 PM

9 May – Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium - 8:30 PM

10 May – Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators, Multan Cricket Stadium - 4:30 PM; Islamabad United v Karachi Kings, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium - 8:30 PM

13 May – Qualifier 1, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium - 8:30 PM

14 May – Eliminator 1, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - 8:30 PM

16 May – Eliminator 2, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - 8:30 PM

18 May – Final, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - 8:30 PM

PSL 10 Live Streaming (India)

All matches will be available for live streaming on FanCode, providing fans with easy access to watch their favorite teams in action. Additionally, Sony Sports Network will broadcast the games live on television in India.

PSL 10 Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi, Daryl Mitchell, Haris Rauf, Sikandar Raza, Kusal Perera, Abdullah Shafique, Jahandad Khan, Zaman Khan, David Wiese, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali Mohammad Akhlaq, Rishad Hossain, Muhammad Naeem, Salman Ali Mirza, Tom Curran, Momin Qamar, Muhammad Azab.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Corbin Bosch, Mohammad Ali, Hussain Talat, Nahid Rana, Abdul Samad, Arif Yaqoob, Mehran Mumtaz, Sufyan Moqim, Max Bryant, Najibullah Zadran, Ahmed Daniyal, Alzarri Joseph, Ali Raza, Maaz Sadaqat

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan, Usama Mir, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Khan, Chris Jordan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Faisal Akram, Akif Javed, Gudakesh Motie, Josh Little, Tayyab Tahir, Aamer Azmat, Johnson Charles, Yasir Khan, Shahid Aziz, Ubaid Shah

Islamabad United: Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, Matthew Short, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Jason Holder, Haider Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Benjamin Dwarshuis, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Andries Gous, Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Irshad, Rassie van der Dussen, Riley Meredith, Sam Billings, Hunain Shah, Saad Masood

Karachi Kings: Abbas Afridi, Adam Milne, David Warner, Hasan Ali, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Shan Masood, Aamer Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Tim Seifert, Zahid Mahmood, Litton Das, Mir Hamza, Kane Williamson, Mirza Mamoon, Imtiaz Mohammad Nabi, Omair Bin Yousuf, Fawad Ali, Riazullah

Quetta Gladiators: Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Abrar Ahmad, Mohammad Amir, Rilee Rossouw, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Khawaja Nafay, Usman Tariq, Haseebullah Khan, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Zeeshan, Danish Aziz, Kusal Mendis, Sean Abbott, Kyle Jamieson, Hasan Nawaz.

