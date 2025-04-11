The T20 event will feature six teams competing for the coveted title in what promises to be an exciting month of cricket.

The highly anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 will begin on April 11 with the defending champions, Islamabad United, taking on Lahore Qalandars at Rawalpindi Stadium. This season promises to be exciting, including some of the best performers from across the world. Despite competition from the Indian Premier League (IPL), the PSL is confident in its ability to draw viewers with its star-studded squad. With an abundance of resources at its disposal, PSL is committed to capture viewers and keep them riveted to their television screens.

PSL 10 Live Streaming Details

For fans in India, Sony Sports has secured the broadcast rights for PSL, ensuring that viewers can catch all the action live. Additionally, Fancode will be providing live streaming of the matches on their app and website.

PSL 2025 Schedule

Apr 11: Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars, 1st Match, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 08:30 PM IST

Apr 12: Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, 2nd Match, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 02:30 PM IST

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans, 3rd Match, National Stadium, Karachi, 08:30 PM IST

Apr 13: Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, 4th Match, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 08:30 PM IST

Apr 14: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, 5th Match, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 08:30 PM IST

Apr 15: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, 6th Match, National Stadium, Karachi, 08:30 PM IST

Apr 16: Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, 7th Match, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 08:30 PM IST

Apr 18: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, 8th Match, National Stadium, Karachi, 08:30 PM IST

Apr 19: Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans, 9th Match, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 08:30 PM IST

Apr 20: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United, 10th Match, National Stadium, Karachi, 08:30 PM IST

Apr 21: Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, 11th Match, National Stadium, Karachi, 08:30 PM IST

Apr 22: Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, 12th Match, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, 08:30 PM IST

Apr 23: Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, 13th Match, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, 08:30 PM IST

Apr 24: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, 14th Match, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 08:30 PM IST

Apr 25: Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings, 15th Match, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 08:30 PM IST

Apr 26: Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, 16th Match, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 08:30 PM IST

Apr 27: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi, 17th Match, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 08:30 PM IST

Apr 29: Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans, 18th Match, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 08:30 PM IST

Apr 30: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, 19th Match, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 08:30 PM IST

May 01: Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, 20th Match, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, 02:30 PM IST

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, 21st Match, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 08:30 PM IST

May 02: Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, 22nd Match, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 08:30 PM IST

May 03: Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United, 23rd Match, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 08:30 PM IST

May 04: Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, 24th Match, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 08:30 PM IST

May 05: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, 25th Match, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, 08:30 PM IST

May 07: Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, 26th Match, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 08:30 PM IST

May 08: Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, 27th Match, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 08:30 PM IST

May 09: Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, 28th Match, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 08:30 PM IST

May 10: Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, 29th Match, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, 02:30 PM IST

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, 30th Match, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 08:30 PM IST

May 13: TBC vs TBC, Qualifier (1 v 2), Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 08:30 PM IST

May 14: TBC vs TBC, Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 08:30 PM IST

May 16: TBC vs TBC, Eliminator 2, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 08:30 PM IST

May 18: TBC vs TBC, Final, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 08:30 PM IST

PSL 2025 Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi, Daryl Mitchell, Haris Rauf, Sikandar Raza, Kusal Perera, Abdullah Shafique, Jahandad Khan, Zaman Khan, David Wiese, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali Mohammad Akhlaq, Rishad Hossain, Muhammad Naeem, Salman Ali Mirza, Tom Curran, Momin Qamar, Muhammad Azab.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Corbin Bosch, Mohammad Ali, Hussain Talat, Nahid Rana, Abdul Samad, Arif Yaqoob, Mehran Mumtaz, Sufyan Moqim, Max Bryant, Najibullah Zadran, Ahmed Daniyal, Alzarri Joseph, Ali Raza, Maaz Sadaqat

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan, Usama Mir, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Khan, Chris Jordan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Faisal Akram, Akif Javed, Gudakesh Motie, Josh Little, Tayyab Tahir, Aamer Azmat, Johnson Charles, Yasir Khan, Shahid Aziz, Ubaid Shah

Islamabad United: Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, Matthew Short, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Jason Holder, Haider Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Benjamin Dwarshuis, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Andries Gous, Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Irshad, Rassie van der Dussen, Riley Meredith, Sam Billings, Hunain Shah, Saad Masood

Karachi Kings: Abbas Afridi, Adam Milne, David Warner, Hasan Ali, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Shan Masood, Aamer Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Tim Seifert, Zahid Mahmood, Litton Das, Mir Hamza, Kane Williamson, Mirza Mamoon, Imtiaz Mohammad Nabi, Omair Bin Yousuf, Fawad Ali, Riazullah

Quetta Gladiators: Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Abrar Ahmad, Mohammad Amir, Rilee Rossouw, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Khawaja Nafay, Usman Tariq, Haseebullah Khan, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Zeeshan, Danish Aziz, Kusal Mendis, Sean Abbott, Kyle Jamieson, Hasan Nawaz.

Also read| 'He had no...': MS Dhoni's first reaction after replacing Ruturaj Gaikwad as CSK captain in IPL 2025