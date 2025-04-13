The whole dressing room erupted in laughter as Vince accepted the award, even giving him a playful cheer. With a cheeky grin on his face, Vince couldn't help but enjoy the moment while he collected the award.

Unconventional awards have long been a part of cricket culture, and a recent example of this occurred during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025. Karachi Kings cricketer James Vince was presented with a hair dryer as a token of appreciation for his match-winning performance against Multan Sultans. After being named the Man of the Match during the post-game presentation ceremony, James Vince was taken by surprise when he was called into the dressing room for a special sponsor giveaway.

Dubbed as the Most Reliable Player of the Match, the English cricketer was humorously awarded a hair dryer, which elicited laughter from him. The video capturing James Vince's reaction to receiving a hair dryer as an award quickly went viral on social media, sparking a wave of humorous comments from netizens.

James Vince is the Dawlance Reliable Player of the Match for his game-changing performance against the Multan Sultans! #YehHaiKarachi | #KingsSquad | #KarachiKings pic.twitter.com/PH2U9FQl5a — Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) April 13, 2025

In a high-scoring match where Karachi Kings were tasked with chasing down a daunting target of 235 runs, James Vince played a pivotal role. Despite losing early wickets, Vince's remarkable innings, which included a 101-run knock off 43 balls, paved the way for Karachi Kings to secure a thrilling victory with four balls to spare. This century marked Vince's seventh T20 hundred and his first in the PSL.

On the opposing side, Multan Sultans' captain Mohammad Rizwan also showcased his batting prowess by scoring a century, supported by Kamran Ghulam and Michael Bracewell, leading his team to a competitive total of 234/5 in 20 overs.

Reacting to the chase, James Vince said, "Quite a tough chase, but when we batted we realised how nice a surface this was. The way Khushdil batted was also great. When the rate gets beyond 15-16, the game gets away from you at any game.

“So the way Khushdil attacked CJ when the rate was climbing was amazing. I did the hard work so would have been nice to stay till the end, but we bat quite deep and that helps in chases like this.”

