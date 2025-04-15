Islamabad United's opener Sahibzada Farhan continues his stellar performance with the bat. In a game against Peshawar Zalmi, he achieved another feather to his hat as he joined the elite T20 list of players involving Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, Jos Buttler, and Shubman Gill.

Sahibzada Farhan, who opens for Islamabad United in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 has cemented his place in cricketing history as he has now joined the ranks of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, and Chris Gayle in the elite list of players who have smashed 4 centuries in a calendar year. He achieved this milestone during the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Monday. In the match, he single-handedly decimated the opponents with his explosive display with the bat and smashed 106 off just 52 balls, with an impressive 203.85 strike rate. His innings included 13 boundaries and five towering sixes.

With this century, he has now joined the exclusive list of Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler, Shubman Gill, and Chris Gayle to become the 5th player to hit 4 T20 centuries in a calendar year. 'The Universe Boss' Chris Gayle was the first one to achieve this feat in 2011. While 'Run Machine' Virat Kohli joined the list in 2016, former England skipper Jos Buttler was next to follow it in 2022. Shubman Gill became the fourth entrant with his explosive centuries in 2023.

Sahibzada Farhan's previous 3 centuries

Before yesterday's ton, Sahibzada smashed his first century of this year when he was playing for the Peshawar Region, where he slammed an unbeaten 114 off 59 balls on March 15. Within a week, he scored another T20 ton against Quetta, where he scored 162 off just 72 deliveries. Five days later, he again cracked a century in the semi-final game of the Pakistan National T20 Cup against Abbottabad where scoring 148 off 72 balls.