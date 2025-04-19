Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by 56 runs in a PSL 2025 match at Karachi Stadium. Hasan Ali, who had been out of cricket, made a notable comeback by taking three important wickets for Karachi.

Karachi Kings faced off against the Quetta Gladiators in the tenth season of the PSL 2025 during last night's match at the Karachi Stadium. David Warner's team emerged victorious with a 56-run win over Quetta. Hasan Ali, who had been inactive in cricket, made a remarkable comeback and achieved historical milestones during the match. Hasan Ali made a significant impact by dismissing three Quetta Gladiators batsmen with his bowling skills.

In the Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators match, Hasan Ali took 3 wickets for 27 runs in his four-over spell. The 30-year-old Hasan Ali now holds the record for the most wickets in PSL history, with 116 wickets in 85 matches at an average rate of 22.23. This milestone surpasses the previous record held by Wahab Riaz, who had 113 wickets in 87 matches.

Karachi Kings batted first after winning the toss and scored 175 runs in their 20 overs, losing seven wickets in the process. James Vince was the standout performer for Karachi, scoring 70 runs with 6 boundaries and 1 six. Quetta Gladiators managed to score 119 runs in their innings, losing nine wickets in the process.

Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Aamir were the top scorers for Quetta Gladiators with 33 and 30 runs respectively. Hasan Ali, Mohammad Nabi, and Abbas Afridi each took multiple wickets for Karachi Kings. James Vince was awarded the Player of the Match for his outstanding performance.

For a bowler who has battled through injuries and tough times, this moment is everything. Hasan’s bold approach, his celebrations that fans adore, and his relentless spirit have made him a beloved figure in the PSL for almost ten years.

Now, with the record under his belt, he’s not just entertaining the crowd; he’s a record-holder. The seasoned pacer has been out of the Pakistan team for quite a while. But with performances like this, he’s definitely putting himself back in the conversation for a return to the national squad.

