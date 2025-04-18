After the Pakistan Super League 2025 match against the Lahore Qalandars, Hasan Ali, the seamer for the Karachi Kings, received a trimmer in the dressing room as a reward.

Despite Karachi Kings suffering a defeat by 65 runs against the Qalandars, Hasan Ali's exceptional performance stood out. He took figures of 4-0-28-4, limiting the opposition to 201/6 in 20 overs, despite half-centuries from Fakhar Zaman and Daryl Mitchell. However, Karachi's batting lineup faltered, with none of the top four players managing to score more than 20 runs, including two players who were dismissed for ducks.

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Rishad Hossain each took three wickets to bowl out Karachi for 136 runs in 19.1 overs. Notably, Karachi Kings' batsman James Vince received a hair dryer as a gift following his outstanding performance against the Peshawar Zalmi this season, which led to some online trolling.

During the post-game press conference, the 30-year-old Hasan Ali called out critics for targeting players' families when evaluating their performances. He emphasized the constant scrutiny that players face and urged for a more understanding approach from critics.

"We lost early wickets, couldn’t build partnerships, and the pressure mounted. Criticism for improvement is fine, but when families are targeted, it affects everyone. I understand that as public figures, we’re always under scrutiny. Our job is to respond with performances."

