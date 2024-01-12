Headlines

Cricket

Cricket

PSL 2024 schedule: Full fixtures list, dates, match timings and venues

The opening match of PSL 2024 will feature defending champions Lahore Qalandars facing off against Islamabad United on February 17.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 10:26 PM IST

The schedule for the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2024 has been unveiled, and the tournament is set to kick off on February 17.

A total of 34 matches will be played until March 18, as the six teams compete in PSL 2024. The games will be held across four venues, with Karachi hosting the highest number of matches, a total of 11. Lahore and Rawalpindi will each host nine games, while Multan will see five matches being played.

The opening match of PSL 2024 will feature defending champions Lahore Qalandars facing off against Islamabad United on February 17.

The knockout stage of the tournament will commence on March 14th with the first Qualifier match. Following that, the Eliminators will be played on March 15th and 16th, with the grand finale taking place two days later.

Throughout the PSL 2024 season, there will be six double-headers, providing fans with an exciting day of cricket. The first double-header is scheduled for February 18th, featuring a thrilling clash between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi in the day game, followed by an equally captivating match between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings.

Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the Management Committee at PCB, emphasized that the forthcoming tournament will play a pivotal role in promoting cricket at the grassroots level while delivering exhilarating action.

“We are thrilled to announce that the HBL Pakistan Super League's ninth edition is set to kick off on February 17, showcasing the best of T20 cricket in four cities across Pakistan," Zaka Ashraf said. "The decision to host the marquee event across these cities is a testament to our commitment to bring top-notch cricket to fans across the country. We believe that hosting matches in these venues not only adds to the excitement for fans but also promotes cricket at the grassroots level. As we gear up for this spectacular event, we look forward to witnessing thrilling action and creating unforgettable moments for cricket enthusiasts worldwide.”

PSL 2024 full schedule

February 17, 2024 Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore (8:30 pm IST)

February 18, 2024 Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore (2:30 pm IST); Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings, Multan Cricket Stadium (7:30 pm IST)

February 19, 2024 Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore (7:30 pm IST)

February 20, 2024 Multan Sultans v Islamabad United, Multan Cricket Stadium (7:30 pm IST)

February 21, 2024 Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore (2:30 pm IST); Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars, Multan Cricket Stadium (7:30 pm IST)

February 22, 2024 Quetta Gladiators v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore (7:30 pm IST)

February 23, 2024 Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Cricket Stadium (7:30 pm IST)

February 24, 2024 Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore (7:30 pm IST)

 February 25, 2024 Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators, Multan Cricket Stadium (2:30 pm IST); Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore (7:30 pm IST)

February 26, 2024 Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore (7:30 pm IST)

February 27, 2024 Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore (7:30 pm IST)

February 28, 2024 Karachi Kings v Islamabad United, National Bank Stadium (7:30 pm IST)

February 29, 2024 Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators, National Bank Stadium (7:30 pm IST)

March 2, 2024  Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars, Pindi Cricket Stadium (2:30 pm IST); Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium (7:30 pm IST)

March 3, 2024   Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans, National Bank Stadium (7:30 pm IST)

March 4, 2024  Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi, Pindi Cricket Stadium (7:30 pm IST)

March 5, 2024   Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium (7:30 pm IST) 

March 6, 2024 Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium (2:30 PM IST) ; Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars, Pindi Cricket Stadium (7:30 pm IST)

March 7, 2024   Islamabad United v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium (7:30 pm IST)

March 8, 2024  Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium (7:30 pm IST)

March 9, 2024  Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Stadium (7:30 pm IST)

March 10, 2024 Islamabad United v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium (2:30 pm IST); Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Stadium (7:30 pm IST)

March 11, 2024 Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi, National Bank Stadium

March 12, 2024 Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, National Bank Stadium                       

March 14, 2024 Qualifier (1 v 2), National Bank Stadium

March 15, 2024 Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), National Bank Stadium

March 16, 2024 Eliminator 2 (Eliminator Winner v Qualifier Runner-up), National Bank Stadium

March 18, 2024 Final, National Bank Stadium

