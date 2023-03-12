Search icon
PSL 2023: Usman Khan hits tournament’s fastest century, breaks several records, Watch Video

The Multan Sultans emerged victorious over the Quetta Gladiators in a thrilling encounter during Match 28 of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 10:33 AM IST

On Saturday, Multan Sultans' Usman Khan made history by smashing the fastest century in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) during their match against Quetta Gladiators. Usman's incredible performance saw him hit 11 fours and seven sixes, reaching his century in just 36 balls. This broke the record set by his teammate Rilee Rossouw just one day earlier, who scored his century in 41 balls. 

Usman's form was almost perfect as he ended up with an impressive 120 off just 43 deliveries. Although he was eventually dismissed by Mohammad Nawaz, the damage had already been done.

Usman's incredible batting performance led Multan Sultans to set a new PSL record of 262 for 3. However, the game was far from over as Abbas Afridi stepped up to the occasion and delivered the fifth hat-trick in PSL history, finishing with impressive figures of 5-47. Despite Quetta's valiant effort, they were only able to reach 253 for 8 in 20 overs, which is still the highest ever T20 score by a team batting second. In addition to his hat-trick, Afridi also became the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing PSL.

Several cricketers have achieved a hat-trick in previous PSL matches, including Mohammad Aamir, Junaid Khan, Imran Tahir, and Mohammad Sami. However, Abbas has now joined this elite group by taking Mohammad Nawaz (16), Umaid Asif (0), and Umar Akmal (28) in quick succession, sealing his own hat-trick.

In addition to this impressive feat, Saturday's match also saw the highest aggregate T20 score in history. Quetta and Multan teams combined to score a whopping 515 runs, surpassing the previous record set by South African T20 League's Titans and Knight with their 501 total scored last year.

During the latest Pakistan Super League matches, Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators put on a show-stopping performance that left fans on the edge of their seats. In the first match, Multan Sultans displayed an impressive batting masterclass, leaving Peshawar Zalmi unable to defend a total over 240. The Sultans emerged victorious, winning the match by four wickets. Rossouw's century in just 41 balls was a sight to behold, and Kieron Pollard's explosive 25-ball 52 was the perfect finish to an already impressive performance.

In another match of the tournament, Quetta Gladiators chased down a target of 241 runs against Peshawar Zalmi in a thrilling run-fest. Babar Azam's incredible 115 off 65 helped Zalmi post a daunting total of 240 for 2 in just 20 overs.

