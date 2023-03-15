PSL 2023 Qualifier Live Streaming: How to Watch Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans match live in India

LQ vs MS, PSL 2023

On Wednesday, March 15, the highly anticipated Qualifier of the Pakistan Super League 2023 will take place at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will go head-to-head in what promises to be an electrifying match.

The Qalandars, under the leadership of Shaheen Shah Afridi, have been the standout team in the league stage. They finished on top of the table with an impressive 14 points and a net run rate of +0.915.

In their last league game, the Qalandars faced off against Imad Wasim's Karachi Kings, but unfortunately, they suffered a crushing defeat by 86 runs. However, their skipper Shaheen had the foresight to rest himself, recognizing the importance of taking a break before the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Sultans began their campaign with a bang, securing four wins out of five matches at their home ground in Multan. However, they hit a rough patch and lost three consecutive games. But, under the leadership of Mohammad Rizwan, they made a stunning comeback by chasing down a massive total of 243 against Peshawar Zalmi, winning the game by four wickets.

Match Details

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, Qualifier, Pakistan Super League 2023

Date and Time: March 15, 2023, Wednesday, 7:30 pm IST

Live Streaming Details

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India. The match will also be streamed live on the Sony Liv app and website in India.

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Probable XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Sam Billings (wk), Hussain Talat, David Wiese (c), Shane Dadswell, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Dilbar Hussain, Zaman Khan

Multan Sultans: Usman Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Rilee Rossouw, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Izharulhaq Naveed, Ihsanullah

