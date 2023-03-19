Search icon
PSL 2023: Mohammad Amir’s wife takes a jibe at Shaheen Afridi, accuses fans of showing ‘double standards’

Narjis Amir's social media post has sparked a debate among cricket enthusiasts, with many wondering if her comments were directed towards Shaheen Afridi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 05:13 PM IST

PSL 2023: Mohammad Amir’s wife takes a jibe at Shaheen Afridi, accuses fans of showing ‘double standards’
Image Source: Twitter

Narjis Amir, the wife of former Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir, recently made a subtle jab at Shaheen Afridi through a social media post. It's worth noting that Amir faced criticism from former cricketers like Shahid Afridi and fans on social media for his excessive celebrations during the group stage matches of the Pakistan Super League. In the meantime, Narjis Amir compared the behavior and aggression of her husband and Shaheen Afridi while quoting a tweet on Saturday. 

Narjis Amir's social media post has sparked a debate among cricket enthusiasts, with many wondering if her comments were directed towards Shaheen Afridi. It's no secret that the Pakistani cricket team has a history of aggressive behavior on the field, and this incident has once again brought the issue to the forefront. 

“If someone is trying to put you down, it only means you are above them. And he shall always be above them (HASID) InshAllah,” Narjis wrote. 

Amir's actions during the Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi game earlier this season left Shaheen unimpressed. In frustration, Amir threw the ball towards Babar Azam. To make matters worse, he also retweeted his wife's tweet about the incident. 

“You talked about Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi. I think there should be competition, but it should be between bat and ball. Sledging looks really bad as families are watching our games,” Shaheen said.

On March 18, Shaheen Afridi's Lahore Qalandars emerged victorious in the PSL final against Multan Sultans, winning by the narrowest of margins. The match was a nail-biter, with Rizwan's team needing a boundary off the last ball to secure the win. However, Kushdil could only manage two runs, and Lahore clinched the game by a mere one run.

