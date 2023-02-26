PSL 2023: 8 security cameras, fibre cables and generator batteries stolen from Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium

File Photo

In a recent update from the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2023 (PSL), it has been reported that eight security cameras, generator batteries, and fiber cables have been stolen from inside the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. These items, which are essential for live recording of CCTV footage and monitoring of PSL matches, are estimated to be worth millions of rupees. CCTV footage from outside the stadium has captured the thieves making their escape with the stolen goods.

In the wake of the incident, two separate cases have been registered against the alleged perpetrators at the Gulberg Police Station, where they are currently under investigation. No arrests have been made yet and an official statement from the investigating officers is still pending. Security issues are not uncommon during the Pakistan Super League, and this incident serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance.

For those unfamiliar, it is important to note that the relationship between the Punjab Government of Pakistan and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is strained. Both governing bodies are in a heated dispute over who should bear the security expenses of the PSL.

Due to the ongoing dispute, the fate of hosting matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi remains uncertain. The PSL has been in the news more for its controversies than for the progress of the league. Despite the Punjab government reducing its security fund demands from Rs 450 million to Rs 250 million, the PCB has decided to stand firm on its decision not to pay the amount to the caretaker government.

Former PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja has praised the PCB's stance on this issue. He has asserted that the PCB should not assume the responsibility of others. It is the obligation of the Punjab government to provide the necessary funds and ensure the security of the stadia. He further emphasized that the cricket board would be pushed to the brink of bankruptcy if they had to bear the cost of security expenses.

