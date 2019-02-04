PSL 2019: Mohammad Sami to lead Islamabad United

Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Islamabad United on Monday announced that pacer Mohammed Sami would be leading the side for the upcoming 2019 edition of the tournament.

Making the announcement, Islamabad United owner Ali Naqvi said that the bowler has always served the team with utmost respect and has won multiple matches for the team. He further stated that having led various Karachi teams, Sami holds years of captaincy experience.

"Sami has always served the franchise with utmost respect and honour. He has always conducted himself in way that defines us and has been one of the stars for the team over the past three years, winning multiple matches on his own," ESPNcricinfo quoted Naqvi, as saying.

"Furthermore, he has years of captaincy experience - he has captained various Karachi teams, on and off, for almost a decade now, and has been successful in that role," he added.

Reacting to the development, Sami said that he is honoured and privileged to be given the responsibility.

"It's an honour for me that Islamabad United and Ali Naqvi have selected me to lead the franchise. I have always aimed to give my all to the team, to repay the faith that they have vested in him, and I hope that I will be able to rise to this challenge too. I feel privileged to have been given this opportunity and I hope that I will continue Islamabad United's tradition of success," Naqvi said.

Sami has performed impressively well throughout the last three seasons of the PSL. He is the second-highest wicket-taker, after Wahab Riaz, across the PSL with a total of 27 wickets in 37 matches that he has played so far in the tournament.

PSL is slated to kick-start from February 14 with Islamabad United taking on the Lahore Qalandars in Dubai.