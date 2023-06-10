‘Proud of your unwavering team spirit..’: Ajinkya Rahane’s wife Radhika pens heartfelt note

Ajinkya Rahane with his wife Radhika Dhopavkar

The WTC final between India and Australia is currently in its fourth day at the Oval. The baggy green team has a commanding 320-run lead, and India is struggling to keep up. However, the Indian team managed to avoid a complete disaster thanks to the impressive performance of Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur, who put together a 109-run stand yesterday.

Rahane's performance was particularly noteworthy, as he managed to score a crucial fifty despite suffering from a finger injury. The cricketing community has been quick to praise the 35-year-old for his resilience and determination. After all, Rahane made a sensational return to the Indian team after a hiatus of 512 days, only to be struck on his index finger by a Pat Cummins delivery on day 2.

Despite the excruciating pain, Rahane refused to give up and continued to bat. In fact, he became the first Indian to score a fifty in the WTC final, a remarkable achievement given the circumstances.

Prior to the start of day 4, Radhika Dhopavkar, the wife of Ajinkya Rahane, shared a touching message for her husband. In her post, she disclosed that Rahane made the decision to forgo scans in order to maintain his mental fortitude and concentrate on his batting.

“Despite your swollen finger, you refused a scan to protect your mindset and focused on batting, displaying incredible selflessness and determination. With unwavering resilience and commitment, you took your place at the crease, inspiring us all. I’m forever proud of your unwavering team spirit, my resilient partner. Love you endlessly,” the post read.

During his time at the crease, Rahane faced 129 balls and hit 11 fours and a six. His impressive performance was highlighted by a 109-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Shardul Thakur, who scored 51 off 109 balls. This partnership proved crucial in keeping India in the game, despite Australia's commanding 173-run first-innings lead.

