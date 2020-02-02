'Proud, historic, ecstatic': Virat Kohli lauds Team India's T20I series whitewash performance against New Zealand

Going into Sunday's clash, India decided to rest Kohli in the fifth T20I and Sharma was given the responsibility to lead the side.

Skipper Virat Kohli has expressed his delight after Team India registered a 7-run win over New Zealand during the fifth T20I at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday (January 2).

With this win, the Men In Blue registered a complete whitewash against the hosts in the five-match series by winning all five of them.

After India's emphatic series victory, Kohli took to Twitter to elate his side's topnotch performance on away turf.

"Proud, historic, ecstatic; everything was this moment. #JaiHind," Kohli's tweet read.

— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 2, 2020

Going into Sunday's clash, India decided to rest Kohli in the fifth T20I and Sharma was given the responsibility to lead the side.

Batting first, KL scored 45 runs on the day, Sharma - the Men In Blue skipper today in Virat Kohli's absence - smashed 65 runs off 41 deliveries before leaving the field retired and did not come out to field later on.

In the absence of Sharma, KL Rahul lead Team India during their run-defense.

In chase of a target score of 164 runs, New Zealand got off to a shocking start as they lost three of their top-order batsmen before the completion of four overs.

However, Tim Seifert and Ross Taylor then formed a partnership and steadied the ship for the BlackCaps.

Seifert and Taylor knitted together a 99-run partnership before Navdeep Saini dismissed Seifert just moments after he reached his half-century on the day.

The Kiwi tailenders also failed to take their side over the line as faced their fifth successive defeat at home against Team India.

India will once again lock horns with New Zealand on February 5 at the Seddon Park in Hamilton for the first ODI of the three-match series next.