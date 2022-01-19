Search icon
'Proper entertaining wicketkeeper': Rishabh Pant's antics behind stumps leave netizens in splits

Twitterati were in splits on Wednesday after hearing Rishabh Pant's commentary from behind the stumps via stump mics.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 19, 2022, 05:00 PM IST

Ever since Covid-19 began, fans weren't allowed to enter stadiums, however, a good thing about that is that fans on television can hear a lot of conversations happening on the field through stump mics. In the Test series between India and South Africa, Virat Kohli was heard lauding Jasprit Bumrah using WWE star 'The Rock' iconic phrase. 

In the first ODI between India and South Africa, the stump mics treated fans to another gem as Rishabh Pant was heard lauding his fellow teammate Shikhar Dhawan. 

Dhawan who is making his return into the ODI team dived full length to stop the ball from going out for a boundary, however, the on-field umpires had to refer to the third-umpire for conclusive evidence of that boundary. 

As the review was being checked, Pant was heard lauding Shikhar Dhawan on the stump mics, the youngster said, "Shikhi paa ap gusse mei badia fielding effort dikhate ho, Aap aaise roke ho ki camera hu nhi dikh raha."

It wasn't the only time on Wednesday that Pant was heard on the stump mics. He was regularly heard backing up his bowlers from behind the stumps.

His antics meanwhile got fans on Twitter all-hyped up. While he also left many Twitter users in splits with his on-field commentary. 

Here is how Twitterati reacted to Rishabh Pant's commentary from behind the stumps:

Meanwhile, South Africa are looking stronger as they have scored 200 at the loss of 3 wickets at the time of writing this. You can check out our live blog of the 1st ODI between India and South Africa here.   

