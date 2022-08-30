Promotion of Ravindra Jadeja in batting order came as a surprise for everyone, says Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa on Ravindra Jadeja

With left-handed wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant left out of the eleven as India chose to stick to Dinesh Karthik's finishing abilities, it meant that the top six batters were all right-handed. After Rohit Sharma fell at the end of the eighth over, Jadeja was surprisingly promoted to four and batted till the final over, making 35 runs in 29 balls.

READ: India and Pakista tried their best to lose the game but Hardik Pandya played brilliantly: Shoaib Akhtar

He shared stands of 36 with Suryakumar Yadav and 52 with Hardik Pandya for fourth and fifth wickets respectively. Jadeja's presence at the crease meant that Pakistan couldn`t complete the quota of overs of their left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz, who bowled the final over and castled Jadeja too.

But by then, India were well on their way to chase down 148 and did so with two balls to spare.

"Nobody I think saw that (Jadeja at No. 4) coming. It was a good call. It was a good move. Something that no one really foresaw. I actually quite like that decision. Going for a bit of Pakistan's perspective, in hindsight, they could have bowled that one over of the left-arm spinner (Nawaz) in the first six, because they had two right-handers (batting) and it was the right time," said Uthappa on ESPNcricinfo's T20 Time Out show after the match ended.

Uthappa further pointed out that Pakistan missed a trick by bringing their spinners from power-play onwards, citing the issues India batters, captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, have against the slower bowlers early on in their innings.

READ: Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Afridi to undergo treatment and rehab in London for knee injury

"It looked like Babar (Azam) took the safer option to bring in the spinners immediately after the powerplay. He could have brought one of them on during the powerplay. (It) would have been a great match-up for Rohit and Kohli. In the first 10 balls to the spinners, they nudge the ball around and they don't really have a great strike rate at that point in time, and that proved right again today (India were 38 for 1 after the powerplay). That should have encouraged Pakistan."