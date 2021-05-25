Professor from Money Heist or Kabir Singh? Virat Kohli's new VIRAL look inspires hilarious reactions

Team India skipper Virat Kohli, apart from his exploits and heroics on the field is also known as the style icon for his looks and his dressing sense over the years. However, the latest look of his has caught everyone off guard and has taken the internet by storm.

A picture of Kohli in a yellow t-shirt with long hair and an enormous beard surfaced on social media on Monday. The moment it happened, the fans on social media couldn't keep calm and couldn't help but recall many fictional characters, to whom the look resembled.

Whether it was the Professor from the Spanish series on Netflix, 'Money Heist' or titular character 'Kabir Singh' played by Shahid Kapoor in the blockbuster film, Kohli's look let people recall many such characters who had a similar kind of look. Some people also remembered the actor, Bobby Deol, for his bearded look.

Ahead of the team's England tour, the Indian side is serving a 14-day quarantine in Mumbai before they leave for England on June 2.

Here are some of the reactions:

Virat Kohli looks like that engineer from a service based company who plays Woh Lamhe on guitar to impress girls, has a long running account on all the local cigarette shops, and goes out of the house wearing boxer shorts. pic.twitter.com/gXJlvyXN2A — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 24, 2021

Virat Kohli looks ready to play The Professor from Money heist in Indian version pic.twitter.com/ZXFR5Q1CM1 May 24, 2021