'Probably won't hear their names again': Akash Chopra's BOLD prediction after veteran duo's omission from Test squad

On Saturday, BCCI announced the Test squad for Team India's upcoming two-match series against Sri Lanka. Among many surprises, veteran players such as Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara didn't place a place in the team. Neither did Ishant Sharma or Wriddhiman Saha.

Saha probably was hurt the most, given his admission that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly assured him of a spot in the national set-up. He also hit out at head coach Rahul Dravid, who allegedly suggested Saha to think about 'retirement'.

Amid all this whole fiasco, another former Indian player feels that Saha and Ishant would likely not get further chances to represent India in Test matches.

Akash Chopra, the cricketer turned commentator made a bold prediction that Wriddhiman Saha and Ishant Sharma's 'names probably won't be heard again'.

Test squad - Rohit Sharma (C), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharath, R Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Sourabh Kumar, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (VC). — BCCI (@BCCI) February 19, 2022

Highlighting how Team India are inching towards a transitional phase with the latest snub of the veteran players, Chopra on his youtube channel said, Neither Wriddhiman Saha has found a mention, nor Ishant Sharma. You probably won't hear their names again. This is where the transition is headed. This is the 'eventual' transition we've been talking about."

"When Rahul Dravid took over as the head coach and Rohit Sharma took over as captain, they didn't try to shake things up much and let it all be. Now, after four months, it's quite apparent in which direction will Team India go. They've made it totally clear that there isn't any place for some people," he added.

The former cricketer turned commentator also suggested that it's not the end of the road for Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara.

He stated how their latest performances in the domestic circuit could well give them a chance to represent India again.

"Rahane's just hit a century. And he's not 38 right. Nor is Pujara 38. It's not the end of the road. It's not written in stone that they can't play for India again. I'm actually hopeful Rahane and Pujara will find their way back. The issue was they were playing only international cricket for the last two years and weren't even getting a chance to find their form back in first-class cricket. Now they have got that chance to make runs and once again knock at the door and break the door down," said Chopra.