'Probably end of road for MS Dhoni': Harbhajan Singh after former India captain left out of BCCI contract

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decision to leave out MS Dhoni from annual central contracts list has not gone down well with anyone.

With speculations over the wicketkeeper-batsman's retirement doing the rounds, the decision to exclude him just gave rise to more questions.

While BCCI clarified that the former Indian captain was informed about the same.

Talking to ANI, the source said, "MS Dhoni was informed that he won't be given BCCI's central contract before the decision was announced today. A player needs to play a minimum of three T20 matches in a particular season to be eligible for BCCI central contract".

However, the answer somehow did not seem satisfactory to fans. Talking about the same is Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings teammate Harbhajan Singh.

The cricketer said that Dhoni might have played his last match for India.

"It is probably the end of the road for MS Dhoni. I heard the World Cup would be his last event for India - after that he won't play for India again. He had made up his mind long back and that is why he has not made himself available," Harbhajan Singh told India Today.

Dhoni did not feature in any international match after India's World Cup semi-final exit.

But when it comes to him playing again, India coach Ravi Shastri said a call on Dhoni would be taken after the Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, Harbhajan said even if Dhoni had an excellent time in the IPL, he could decide not to play for India.

"If Dhoni has a good IPL and is sure he will because he works so hard... I have no doubt he will have a great IPL. As far as I know, he has made up his mind. If he has a good IPL, he will still make himself unavailable. I don't see him making a comeback. Knowing him, he has played his last game for India during the World Cup," Harbhajan Singh concluded.