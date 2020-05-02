Headlines

'Privilege and honour': Ravi Shastri shares unseen old photos with Vivian Richards, Malcolm Marshall

Shastri shared an old-school picture with legendary cricketer Sir Vivian Richards and former West Indies bowler Malcolm Marshall.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 02, 2020, 08:04 PM IST

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri took a trip down the memory lane and recalled the memorable moment of his life

Shastri shared an old-school picture with legendary cricketer Sir Vivian Richards and former West Indies bowler Malcolm Marshall on Saturday (May 2).

"Brothers in arms. The best I played against. Privilege and honour Folded hands - with Malcolm Denzil Marshall and Sir Isaac Vivian Alexander Richards @ivivianrichards," Shastri tweeted.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt, players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak spreads like wildfire across the globe, the entire world is laying in anxious wait for a cure or a vaccine to combat the virus which has brought normal life to a standstill as almost the entirety of human race have been forced to go into self-isolation and home-quarantine as major cities remain in strict lockdown, all in fear of the virus.