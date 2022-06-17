Prithvi Shaw trolls Yashasvi Jaiswal with Avengers meme after he scores 1st run on 54th ball

Prithvi Shaw trolls his own teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal

As Mumbai faced off against Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 semifinals, Mumbai openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Prithvi Shaw grabbed the limelight for their contrasting batting performances. While Shaw was off to a bang, Jaiswal needed 54 balls to score his first run, which saw him being trolled by his own teammate and batting partner.

While the Mumbai skipper Prithvi Shaw frustrated Karan Sharma-led Uttar Pradesh bowlers with his batting exploits, Jaiswal put in a Rahul Dravid-Esque blockade which saw him going unbeaten at 0 despite playing 50-plus balls.

After the end of the third day's play on Thursday, Jaiswal was trolled by his partner in crime Prithvi Shaw, who took to Instagram and shared an Avengers-inspired meme regarding the whole scenario.

As soon as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener got off the mark he hilariously raised his bat and his teammates sitting in the dugout even responded with applauds, as the whole incident played out comically.

Jaiswal raising the bat, Mumbai dugout cheering, UP players clapping when Jaiswal scored the first run in the 54th ball. pic.twitter.com/VFjdxXLWOa — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 16, 2022

Meanwhile, this isn't the first incident when a player was applauded for scoring his first runs, as current India coach and batting legend Rahul Dravid received a standing ovation from the crowd in Sydney, when he opened his account on the 40th ball, during India's tour of Australia in 2008.

Shaw and Jaiswal meanwhile added 66 runs for the opening wicket, as the skipper smashed 64 off 71 balls, while Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 35 runs off 114 balls.