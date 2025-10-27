Prithvi Shaw sets major Ranji Trophy record with 141-ball double century, joins elite list including Ravi Shastri

In the ongoing Maharashtra vs Chandigarh match, Prithvi Shaw scripted history with his 141-ball double century against Chandigarh. Know more about it below.

Prithvi Shaw on Monday etched his name in history books after he slammed a 141-ball double century in the second innings of a Ranji Trophy match against Chandigarh. Shaw's double ton is the third fastest century in the 91-year-long Ranji Trophy history. Notably, Shaw took just 72 balls to score a hundred and missed out on the top five fastest Ranji centurions by only four balls. He reached the 150-run mark in 105 balls and his innings ended after facing 156 balls and scoring 222 runs, which included 29 boundaries and five sixes. With the help of his knock, Maharashtra posted 348/3 in 50.2 overs.

The record of scoring the fastest double ton in Ranji Trophy history is with Hyderabad batter Tanmay Agarwal, who smashed the double century in just 119 balls against Arunachal Pradesh in 2024. The next batter in the list is the legendary Ravi Shastri, who scored his double ton in 123 balls against Baroda at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in 1985.

Record of fastest double century in Ranji Trophy

Tanmay Agarwal - 119 balls in 2024

Ravi Shastri - 123 balls in 1985

Prithvi Shaw - 141 balls in 2025

Rahul Singh - 143 balls in 2024

Snehal Kauthankar - 146 balls in 2024

For those unversed, Prithvi Shaw made his Ranji Trophy debut in 2017 for Mumbai against Tamil Nadu. In his 56-match First Class career, Shaw has so far scored 4,631 runs in 104 innings at an average of 45.85, which includes 13 centuries and 19 half-centuries. His highest score is 379, which is also the second-highest score in Ranji Trophy history, only behind BB Nimbalkar's 443