Prithvi Shaw ‘selfie row’: Arjun Tendulkar breaks silence, says this to 'childhood friend'

The brawl started outside a hotel in Mumbai after Prithvi Shaw allegedly refused to click selfies with Sapna Gill.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 08:32 AM IST

Arjun Tendulkar and Prithvi Shaw

Young India opener Prithvi Shaw is currently grabbing headlines for the wrong reasons. Few days ago, Shaw was involved in a brawl and his car was vandalized by some people outside a five-star hotel in Mumbai. The fight broke out after Shaw allegedly had an argument with a social media influencer named Sapna Gill, and her friend, Shobhit Thakur. The brawl started after Prithvi Shaw allegedly refused to click selfies with Sapna Gill.

Sapna has been arrested and is currently behind bars. Sapna was arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly damaging Prithvi Shaw’s car and threatening the cricketer to implicate him in a fake case.

Now, Prithvi Shaw’s childhood friend Arjun Tendulkar has come out in support of the young batter. It is to be noted that Arjun, who is the son of legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar, has played a lot of cricket with Shaw and the two share a strong bond.

"Stay strong boy, always with you through good and bad times @prithvishaw," Arjun Tendulkar posted. He posted one more story on Instagram in which he shared a picture from the U-14 days with Shaw.

Meanwhile, Sapna had claimed in the court that Prithvi Shaw was drunk and the India opener hit her on the chest and arms.

"He (Shaw) hit me on the chest and arms. We were there just to take help of police. They were eight to ten people and we were just two. I do not know him, nor I have ever seen him. I never asked for a selfie with him. He was totally drunk. He was in front of a police station, he could have filed the FIR then only," Sapna said in the court.

