Prithvi Shaw selfie controversy: Woman claims cricketer was drunk and 'hit her with a bat'

Cricketer Prithvi Shaw was "drunk" and attacked her with his bat, according to the lawyer of a woman detained on Thursday for reportedly assaulting the batsman after he refused to take a photo with her friends for the second time.

The arrested woman has been identified as Sapna Gill, a renowned social media influencer, according to an official from the Oshiwara Police Station. She is one of the eight accused against whom a case has been registered. Speaking to ANI, Gill's lawyer, Advocate Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh, alleged that Shaw had assaulted the woman with his bat.

"In the five-star hotel, social media influencer Sapna Gill just went to Prithvi Shaw as a fan for taking a selfie with him. They were having a party, Prithvi Shaw was drunk and he was holding a bat in his hand and he hit with his bat to Sapna. Then the next day, he went to the police and filed the case," claimed Deshmukh.

The lawyer further declared that they would file a case against the cricketer, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

"Now, we will file the case against Prithvi Shaw because he was drunk. He drove the car as well in a drunken state and we also got to know that he had hit one bike too. He has beaten influencer Sapna with the bat. We will file a case under sections 354, 509 and 334 on him. Sapna gill and Prithvi shaw have no past relationship with each other, she just went to take a selfie with him. We are trying to get influencer bail and then we will file the FIR against the cricketer," he added.

Notably, eight people have been arrested for allegedly assaulting Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw after the batsman declined to take a selfie with them for the second time.

Shaw was in the car when it was attacked by the accused, who then proceeded to chase the vehicle of Shaw's friend. Fortunately, Shaw was able to escape in another car and avoid further harm.

According to the complainant, Prithvi Shaw had gone to a luxurious five-star hotel in Santacruz for dinner with his friends when a group of unknown people approached their table and requested a selfie. The cricketer graciously obliged two of them with selfies, but shortly after, the same group returned, requesting more selfies. Shaw politely declined, explaining that he had come to enjoy a meal with his friends and did not wish to be disturbed. When they persisted in their request, one of Prithvi's friends called the hotel manager and lodged a complaint. In response, the hotel manager asked the accused to leave the premises.

When Shaw and his friend emerged from the hotel after a pleasant dinner, they were met with a shocking sight: the accused were waiting outside the hotel, armed with baseball bats and ready to wreak havoc. They proceeded to smash the front and rear windows of their car, which had been parked near Jogeshwari's Lotus petrol pump. Suddenly, a woman approached the car and began to hurl insults at them, even going so far as to demand Rs 50,000 or else she would file a false case. In response, the complainant quickly made his way to the Oshiwara Police Station to file a case.

