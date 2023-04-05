Search icon
Prithvi Shaw-Sapna Gill selfie row: ‘Placed hands on breasts, pushed me’ said influencer; know what happened

The selfie row between cricketer Prithvi Shaw and influencer Sapna Gill has now taken a different turn, with Gill now alleging that she is the victim.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 09:07 PM IST

Prithvi Shaw-Sapna Gill selfie row: ‘Placed hands on breasts, pushed me’ said influencer; know what happened
Cricketer Prithvi Shaw and influencer Sapna Gill (File photo)

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and his friend Surendra Yadav have now landed in more legal trouble as influencer Sapna Gill has put a new twist to the entire case, alleging that she was the who was assaulted, despite being arrested in the case.

A formal complaint was filed by social media influencer Sapna Gill in the Andheri magistrate court, after which both Shaw and Yadav were booked by the authorities. Gill put forward allegations of sexual assault and physical violence against the Indian cricketer.

In her complaint, Sapna Gill alleged that Prithvi Shaw and his friend had committed several heinous and illegal acts, claiming that she was molested in a public place and was threatened with physical violence while Shaw attempted to push her away.

Sapna Gill said that Prithvi Shaw outraged her modesty, molested her, and physically assaulted her with a deadly weapon. Here is all you need to know about what happened between Prithvi Shaw and Sapna Gill.

Prithvi Shaw-Sapna Gill selfie row explained

Prithvi Shaw and influencer Sapna Gill were involved in a physical brawl after the two clicked selfies together. Earlier, the cricketer had alleged that Gill had assaulted him, after which the influencer was arrested. Sapna Gill later got released on bail.

After her bail, Gill alleged that she was the one who was assaulted by the cricketer. In her FIR, the influencer said that Prithvi Shaw placed his hands on her breasts and pushed her, and then physically assaulted her with a cricket bat.

After the altercation, Sapna Gill and her friends reportedly vandalised Prithvi Shaw’s car with a baseball bat. She said that the case against her was falsely registered and that Shaw and Yadav were the ones who physically attacked her.

Several videos of the incident had gone viral, where Prithvi Shaw and Sapna Gill were seen struggling with each other, clearly involved in a heated brawl.

READ | 'Prithvi Shaw hit me': Social media influencer arrested for manhandling Indian cricketer in Mumbai makes big claim

