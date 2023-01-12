'Your words..': Prithvi Shaw responds to BCCI secretary Jay Shah's tweet after record smashing 379 in Ranji Trophy

Image Source: Twitter

Young Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw was in scintillating form for his state team Mumbai in their 2022-23 Ranji Trophy match against Assam. During the Elite Group B match, which is currently underway at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati, the 23-year-old etched his name into the record books with a remarkable score of 379 runs. The right-handed batsman faced a total of 383 balls and unleashed a flurry of 49 fours and four sixes during his stay at the crease.

Prithvi's total of 379 runs is the second-highest individual score ever achieved by a batsman in the history of the premier domestic tournament. He shattered Sanjay Manjrekar's 32-year-old record of 377 runs, which was set during the 1990–91 season. Prithvi had been struggling to make significant runs in the last four matches, but in Guwahati, he roared back to form with a magnificent century.

Prithvi has not represented India since July 25, 2021, when he made his T20I debut against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Despite his consistent performances in domestic and franchise cricket, he has yet to be selected for the Indian team since then.

After Shaw shattered numerous batting records during his stay at the crease on Wednesday, many former greats, fans, and experts praised the Mumbaikar for his remarkable performance. Amongst the accolades, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah took to Twitter to express his admiration for the youngster's stunning show.

"Another entry into the record books! What an extraordinary inning @PrithviShaw! Congratulations on hitting the second-highest Ranji Trophy score of all time. A talent with immense potential. Super proud! @BCCIdomestic." Shah Tweeted.

Another entry into the record books! What an extraordinary inning @PrithviShaw! Congratulations on hitting the second-highest Ranji Trophy score of all time. A talent with immense potential. Super proud! @BCCIdomestic pic.twitter.com/0MsturQSpD January 11, 2023

Prithvi replied by saying, "Thank you so much @JayShah sir. Your words of encouragement means a lot. Will keep working hard." His reply to Shah’s praise has now gone viral on the social media platform.

Thank you so much @JayShah sir. Your words of encouragement means a lot. Will keep working hard. https://t.co/RoDw5FbUEV — Prithvi Shaw (@PrithviShaw) January 11, 2023

Shaw has once again bolstered his case for selection in the Indian national team with his impressive 379 runs against Assam. India is set to take on New Zealand in a limited-overs series in January 2023, followed by a highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia the following month.

READ| Hockey World Cup 2023: Tournament gets underway in Odisha with stunning opening ceremony