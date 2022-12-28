Prithvi Shaw posts cryptic Instagram story after being left out of India's squads for Sri Lanka series

Prithvi Shaw wasn't recalled in the Indian squads

The Indian limited-overs squads for the series against Sri Lanka were announced on Tuesday, with Hardik Pandya named captain of the T20I side. While Rohit Sharma returns to the ODI team, none of the top three - Rohit, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul - were included in the T20I squad. While Rishabh Pant was also absent from both teams, one name who has stayed away from the international setup is Prithvi Shaw.

Shaw last played for India in a T20I against Sri Lanka in July 2021; the young opener has since delivered solid performances for Mumbai in domestic cricket. Shaw showcased his explosive ability with the Delhi Capitals in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), amassing 283 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 152.97.

However, the door to an international comeback remained closed for Shaw, and after the promising opener was once again absent from the India team, he shared a cryptic story on his official Instagram profile.

The story included an Instagram reel of Uzair Hijazi's shayari (poetry)- "Kisi ne muft me paa liya vo shakhs, jo mujhe har keemat pe chahiye tha (Rough translation: The one I needed the most, someone got them for free).

From January 3, India will host Sri Lanka for three T20Is and three ODIs, with Pandya serving as T20 captain for the second time in a row - he previously guided India to a series win against New Zealand in November.

Shikhar Dhawan, who led the Indian team in the ODI series against New Zealand in November, was also dropped from the squad.

India’s T20I squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

India’s ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya (VC), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

