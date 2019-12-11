Trending#

Prithvi Shaw marks his comeback to First-Class cricket with a double century against Baroda in Ranji Trophy 2019-20

Back in July, he was suspended for a doping violation.


Prithvi Shaw

, PTI

Share

Written By

Edited By

Snehadri Sarkar

Source

DNA webdesk

Dec 11, 2019

Mumbai cricketer Prithvi Shaw marked his comeback to first-class cricket with a double century against Baroda on Wednesday (December 11) in the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 after completing his eight-month ban for doping.

Shaw was absolutely colossus on the day and smashed his double ton in just 174 deliveries at the Reliance Stadium in Vadodara.

However, Baroda bowler Bhargav Bhatt finally removed him for 202 off 179 balls.

The 20-year-old smacked 19 boundaries and 7 maximums on his way to his 202 and helped his side cross the 400-run mark in the second innings.

Back in July, he was suspended for a doping violation. He inadvertently had ingested a prohibited substance, which can be commonly found in cough syrups.

Shaw had provided a urine sample as part of the BCCI’s anti-doping testing program during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match on 22nd February 2019 in Indore. His sample was subsequently tested and found to contain Terbutaline.

Terbutaline, a specified substance, is prohibited both In & Out of Competition in the WADA Prohibited List of Substances.

