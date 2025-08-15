Twitter
Prithvi Shaw makes BIG move, set to play from THIS team after 8-month break, it's name is...

Prithvi Shaw was left out of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad for the 2024-25 season owing to concerns over his fitness and disciplinary issues. Check here to know for which team he will play

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 15, 2025, 12:22 PM IST

Prithvi Shaw makes BIG move, set to play from THIS team after 8-month break, it's name is...

Prithvi Shaw has been named in Maharashtra's 17-member squad for the All India Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament to be held in Chennai from August 18 to September 9. This will be Shaw's first outing for Maharashtra since moving from Mumbai in July, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Prithvi Shaw takes NOC from MCA

The 24-year-old opener shifted to Maharashtra after securing a no-objection certificate from the Mumbai Cricket Association. He was left out of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad for the 2024-25 season owing to concerns over his fitness and disciplinary issues.

The Maharashtra side will be led by Ankit Bawne and also features Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is set to make his return to professional cricket following the elbow injury he sustained during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

 Ayush Mhatre to lead Mumbai in Buchi Babu Tournament

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Ayush Mhatre, who captained India Under-19 during their recent tour of England, will lead Mumbai in the Buchi Babu Tournament. Mhatre had an impressive IPL 2025 for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He was also the top scorer in the U-19 Tests in England, amassing 340 runs in four innings.Mumbai's squad also features Sarfaraz Khan and his younger brother Musheer Khan. The latter suffered a fracture in the neck region in a road accident last September.

Maharashtra Squad: Ankit Bawane (capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prithvi Shaw, Siddhesh Veer, Sachin Dhas, Arshin Kulkarni, Harshal Kate, Siddharth Mhatre, Saurabh Nawale (wk), Mandar Bhandari (wk), Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary, Pradeep Dadhe, Vicky Ostwal, Hitesh Walunj, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Mumbai squad: Ayush Mhatre (capt), Musheer Khan, Divyansh Saxena, Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar (vc), Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Harsh Aghav, Sairaj Patil, Aakash Parkar, Aakash Anand (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Shreyas Gurav, Yash Dicholkar, Himanshu Singh, Royston Dias, Sylvester DaEUR(tm)Souza, Irfan Umair.

(With ANI inputs)

Advertisement
